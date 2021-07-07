Teenagers at the Henry Tudor School took part in a game with Angel Rangel, former Swansea City football player, originally from Spain recently.
The meeting came about through one of the students, Brandon Wright, who is a relative of the star - who asked him to come in and say hello.
Brandon's mother, Steffanie Wakefield set up the meeting in the LRC (learning resource centre) unit, and said it was great to have some positive news circulate around the school.
The students were able to ask the footballer questions about his career, how he got into it and what he hopes to do now in his retirement.
Mr Rangel retired from football at the age of 38, and spent a lot of his career as a right back for the Swansea football team, appearing in 374 competitive matches.
