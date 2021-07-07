Pembroke leisure sailors will take to the river next month in the town's annual River Rally - that had to be cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
The town is head each summer to mark the mayor's right to navigate the river.
David James who has arranged the rally this year said: "The flotilla has to sail in convoy as the river is tricky in the extreme and should not be attempted unless a pilot is present."
The event will begin at Crow Pool on Saturday, August 7 sailing onto Castle Pond where the boats can be moored up next to the castle.
It will begin at 4.45pm and should take just under an hour to reach the Castle Pond from Crow Pool arriving at 5.30pm.
