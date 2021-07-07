Tenby inshore lifeboat was launched yesterday afternoon, Tuesday July 6, after a windsurfer was reported to be in difficulty
The launch took place at around 4pm following the report that the windsurfer looked to be in difficulty off Tenby's South Beach.
As the volunteer crew were arriving on scene, the RNLI lifeguards confirmed that the windsurfer had managed to get ashore and was now safe and well.
The lifeboat stood down and returned to station.
