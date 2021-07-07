A further school has changed its status from partially closed to open, meaning all learners are back for face-to-face learning.
Today, Haverfordwest High VC School learners returned to school, with Year Eight students coming back after self-isolating, as per Pembrokeshire County Council.
Yesterday (July 6), Prendergast Community Primary School returned to physical learning, as Class 1K returned from self-isolating.
This now means that there are no schools in Haverfordwest either closed or partially closed.
Furthermore, with six schools partially closed on Monday, July 5, and five partially closed on Tuesday, July 6, the trend continues as today, four schools remain partially closed.
At Henry Tudor School in Pembroke Dock, Year 10 learners are self-isolating, returning on Monday, July 12, while Year Nine learners are self-isolating, returning on Tuesday, July 13.
A Year 10 partial closure at Milford Haven School also continues, while Ysgol Glannau Gwaun in Fishguard is partially closed too.
Ysgol Bro Gwaun Secondary, also in Fishguard, is partially closed with Year Nine learners asked to self-isolate and return on Monday, July 12.
