Volunteers are wanted for a new peer support group set up by the charity Dezza's Cabin in conjunction with Mind Aberystwyth.
The team at Dezza's Cabin launched its appealed for volunteers on June 30 and said anyone accepted for the work will be offered free training at the end of July or the start of August.
A member of the team said that sharing people's coping mechanisms and strategies to deal with life's pitfalls is an important thing to do, and is a great way to help the local community.
Those interested can contact Mike Evans-Jones, from Haverfordwest - there is more information on his Facebook profile.
