Members of the McDonald's Pembroke Dock team have been out clearing up after the community with a litter pick.
Joining them were teams from The Store a shop in town, plus Mayor Terry Judkins and councillor Joshua Beynon.
Phil Williams, business manager for the Pembroke Dock McDonald's said: "Litter picking is something that we enjoy doing as a store and company to give something back to the local community, that the majority of our staff live in and take pride in.
"We haven’t been able to do so for a while with the pandemic, but it is something that we hope to repeat more in the future as well."
During the litter pick they visited many parts of Pembroke Dock including the Cleddau Bridge, Dimond Street, and a load more, accumulating more than 10 bags worth of rubbish.
