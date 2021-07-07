It's been almost a month since the Green Garage Service Station in Pembroke started trading again, but on July 8 the team at Ascona will be officially reopening the site.
For around six months the Green Garage was closed to the public, demolished and then reconstructed.
To celebrate the reopening CEO Darren Briggs is handing out donations of £6,000 each to Neyland Rugby Club and The Green Park Play Committee.
"It is a proud moment to be marking the completed transformation of Ascona’s first ever site, ten years after I signed the original lease, which is a real symbol of how far the company has come in that time, he said.
“It’s truly exciting to see it open for business once again and trading so well. My thanks must go to C and A Design company, Toureen Group and The Jordon Group for designing and building our vision, and to the entire Ascona team for their continued efforts.”
Since its trading started on June 11 the site in Pembroke has exceeded all internal performance expectations, with weekly shop sales of around £40,000 and projected annual fuel volumes of three million litres.
Ascona has signed a five-year agreement with Texaco to supply fuel for the site; the site also includes infrastructure for six electric vehicle charging points; a Nisa Retail outlet and Costa Coffee self-service kiosk as well as the popular Ascona Fish Bar, Instawash launderette and Jet Wash.
