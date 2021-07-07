It's been confirmed that Pembroke Dock's Post Office is relocating from the Card Craft shop, in Gordon Street, to Londis.
The convenience store, in Dimond Street, has been remodelled to accommodate the Post office services.
The new store layout will have a dedicated area with one screened and one open-plan position and will remain a Main Post Office and contining to offer the same wide range of Post Office products and services.
The new opening hours will be Monday – Saturday: 8.45am – 5.30pm at the dedicated Post Office counter. The retail counter, which also offers most Post Office services, will open from Monday – Sunday: 6am - 10pm meaning an additional 61 hours a week - including earlier opening and later closing.
