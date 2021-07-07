PUPILS at Ysgol Casmael, Puncheston CP School, are celebrating as they have been declared winners of the Welsh Heritage Schools Initiative 2021 Awards.

The pupils took part in the first ever virtual awards ceremony in the history of the initiative on Friday, July 2.

They were joint winners of the Primary/Junior phase with their Casmael Remembers project which explored the contribution of the village to the First World War and the impact of the war on the locality.

The pupils received a shield presented by the Amgueddfa Cymru(National Museum of Wales)and £1000 donated by the Hodge Foundation.

The judges said of the school’s project:“It’s an excellent project with many different elements and so fantastic that the whole community became involved with your work.”

Welsh acting icon, Michael Sheen, appeared as part of the awards ceremony, telling the children: “It’s a pleasure for me to be part of this year’s awards ceremony to celebrate the achievements of the young people of Wales.

“The annual competition provides a wonderful mechanism for young people of all ages and abilities across Wales to take a greater interest in their heritage / cynefin, and the contribution made to it by their own communities.

“I would like to congratulate all who have taken part and those who have worked so hard to make it possible.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford endorsed the work of the award, saying: “It contributes to the knowledge and understanding that our young people have of their history and heritage and encourages them to explore and learn from the past.”

A spokesman for the awards thanked all who had made this year’s competition a success, especially the pupils and teachers for their participation in such difficult times.

“It is hoped that the initiative will go from strength to strength in the future so that our young people discover and learn about their heritage, and the importance of it in enriching their lives,” they said.

For more information visit www.whsi.org.uk.