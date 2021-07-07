A MEMBER of 2nd Goodwick Brownies has become the unit's golden girl as the first to achieve her Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards.

To win gold Lottie had to complete all the brownie themes as well as three extra Gold activities.

The Gold Award is part of a relatively new scheme introduced by Girlguiding UK for all ages.

Members earn six theme awards for each level. When they have completed two themes and two interest badges they earn a Bronze Award, four themes and four interest badges completed earns a Silver Award. A brownie must complete six themes, six interest badges, plus three additional challenges to achieve the highest award of Gold.

For her Gold Award activities Lottie met up with a guide and asked questions about what they do, and then she fed this information back to the brownies in the unit. She also renewed her promise and created a unit recipe book of mostly vegan foods.

"Lottie is a very conscientious member of our pack, and although she has only missed a handful of meeting, when she does, she asks if she can complete the activities she has missed due to her absence," said the unit's Gwdihw, Meinir Williams.

"Lottie is so enthusiastic about brownies, that she has completed twelve interest badges, only six of which were needed.

"One of the interest badges Lottie chose to do was the Zero Waste badge. For this, she took a survey of her household's waste, but she took this further by doing a survey of the local area and the amount of rubbish she saw, categorising the waste by its recyclability."

Lottie has now moved on to guides, to carry on her journey, and work on the next level of awards.

2nd Goodwick Brownies has continue meeting via Zoom, since April 2020.

"It gave me great pleasure to award all three awards to Lottie," said Menir. "We are very proud of her dedication. She is a true leader for the future."