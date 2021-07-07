A GROUP of Ysgol Bro Gwaun Year 8 pupils got out onto the water last week as part of the school's enrichment activities.
The pupils were given the opportunity to develop their rowing skills, in single sculling boats in the water at Goodwick beach.
The weather and tides were perfect for the event, which was carried out in line with Welsh Rowing recommendations.
"The smile on pupils' faces, was a sign of the enjoyment had by all," said a school spokesperson. "They enjoyed every minute of it and did the school proud with their behaviour and willingness to learn off our local rowing club.
"We are proud and privileged to have this link between the school and Fishguard and Goodwick Jemima Rowing Club.
"Hopefully, these experiences will develop pupils' interest in rowing, and encourage younger members to join the club and in doing so, having a huge impact on their well-being."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.