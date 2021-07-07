A ROSEMARKET man who drove near his home with nearly four times the limit of cannabis in his system has lost his licence for a year.
Ricky Daniel Edwards, 30, of Westaway Park, appeared before magistrates in Haverfordwest yesterday, Tuesday July 6.
He pleaded guilty to driving a VW Caddy on West Street, Rosemarket on December 29, 2020 with above the legal limit of the cannabis metabolite, Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood.
He also admitted possession of five grammes of herbal cannabis.
In addition to the driving ban, Edwards was fined a total of £160 and must pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Edwards was told to pay the total of £279 at the rate of £12 a fortnight.
The court ordered that the cannabis should be forfeited and destroyed.
