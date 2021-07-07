A 13-MONTH driving ban has been imposed on a 36-year-old Johnston man who drank and drove.
Simon John Edward James of Brookside Avenue appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 6.
He admitted driving a Kia Rio car on Old Pembroke Road in Haverfordwest on June 6 after drinking excess alcohol.
The court heard that a breath sample showed a reading of 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35.
As well as the ban, James was ordered to pay a total of £239, made up of a £120 fine, £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £34 surcharge.
