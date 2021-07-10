A 21-YEAR-OLD Haverfordwest man has been banned from driving for a year for drink-driving in Pembroke Dock.
Peter Gibbon of Oakwood Grove appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, July 6.
He admitted driving a Peugeot 206 on Pier Road, Pembroke Dock on June 6 after drinking excess alcohol.
The court heard that a breath test showed 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35.
Alongside the driving disqualification, Gibbon also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge of £34. A charge of driving without a valid licence was withdrawn.
