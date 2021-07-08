Bluestone National Park Resort, Simon Safety, Milford Youth Matters and the VC Gallery, have worked together to upcycle winter jackets for use by the charities.

This initiative started when Bluestone had around 20 unused jackets that could no longer be utilised by the company.

Simon Safety offered to amend the logos on the jackets for free so they could be given to Milford Youth Matters and The VC Gallery for the organisations, their participants and volunteers to use.

Dayle Gibby, coordinator at Milford Youth Matters said: "This donation and initiative have a both social and environmental benefits. Through partnership working we are able to maximise the use of resources, complimenting existing work and build on our firm foundations for the future."

Barry John, founder of The VC Gallery commented: "With this partnership with Simon Safety who we would like to thank for the excellent logos on the jackets so we can use for our 'dig for victory' gardening project. Once again it shows how business and community In Pembrokeshire work in tandem. Thank you all involved."

Marten Lewis, head of corporate responsibility at Bluestone said: "We are so fortunate to have such brilliant partners across the county. This latest project demonstrates how businesses and community organisations can work together to support each other, and reuse and upcycle."

Simon Ashton from Simon Safety added: "Simon Safety are very proud of the strong partnership we have with Bluestone, working together to support and add value to Pembrokeshire.

"Together we strive to develop a vibrant Welsh economy and I am pleased to be able to confirm that we are delivering on that promise, providing strong and sustainable economic growth for Pembrokeshire and the wider economy in Wales."