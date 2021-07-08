A sub-postmaster from Roch, who was affected by the Horizon scandal, is prepared to travel to London in the coming weeks hoping to see his conviction quashed.

Tim Brentnall, 39, was prosecuted in 2010 by the Post Office, making him one of the 736 sub-postmasters prosecuted between 2000 and 2014 during what became known as the Horizon scandal.

Horizon was the new computer system installed in post offices and sub post offices that reported shortfalls of thousands of pounds - resulting in the hundreds of convictions (more than one a week) when the system noted funds had gone missing.

A £22,000 discrepancy was found at Tim's branch, where has worked since he was in his early twenties, and he was told he would be prosecuted for theft.

After the £22,000 was paid by his parents' life savings, he was then prosecuted for false accounting, like many other sub-postmasters.

What followed was over a decade of hardship for all those affected, including Tim, with several quashings of convictions still being opposed by the Post Office.

Thirty-nine sub-postmasters visited the Court of Appeal earlier this year, a group of which Tim was supposed to be a part, but could not attend due to his girlfriend's health.

However, Tim is prepared to visit London to see his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal on Monday, July 19, after the Post Office stated it would not contest it.