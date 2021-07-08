MORE than 214,000 people across Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

A total of 214,985 people over the age of 18 are now fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures from Hywel Dda University Health Board up to July 7.

In the last week, 12,522 people have been given their second jab.

Meanwhile, a total of 279,807 people have received one dose of a vaccine – 1,653 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) there have been 129,966 first jabs given and 100,841 second doses, with 53.4 per cent full vaccinated.

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) there have been 90,453 first doses administered and 69,573 second doses, with 55.3 per cent fully vaccinated.

Ceredigion (population 72,695) has seen 51,387 people receive a first vaccination and 39,064 second doses, with 53.7 per cent fully vaccinated.

A statement from Hywel Dda health board said: “Across Wales, more than 75 per cent of adults aged under-50 have had their first dose. It is not too late for anyone who has changed their mind about having a vaccine to get an appointment.

“Wales has a ‘no one left behind’ policy. If you would like to book your first dose please contact us.

“First and second dose walk-in vaccine clinics are running at all Hywel Dda mass vaccination centres. This is to help all Hywel Dda residents have easy and flexible access to a Covid-19 vaccine across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

“We also have dedicated antenatal and mental health and well-being vaccine clinics in selected venues.

“Every effort is being made to ensure a good supply of all vaccines are available at the majority of our centres.

“Please note the drive through centre in Carmarthen has Oxford AstraZeneca and Moderna only.

“Our centre in Cardigan will only have stocks of one vaccine on any given day. Please check social media or call 0300 303 8322 to ensure the right vaccine is available for you at Cardigan before travelling.

"Walk-ins are available at Cardigan mass vaccination centre for Moderna vaccines from 9.00am to 5.00pm on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 July.

“If you attend a walk-in vaccination clinic for your second dose earlier than eight weeks after the first dose, Hywel Dda mass vaccination centre staff reserve the right to refuse and request they return eight weeks following their first vaccine.”

For further details telephone 0300 303 8322 or email COVIDenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk