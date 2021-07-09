THE keenly-anticipated Kaiser Chiefs concert at Ffos Las Racecourse has been postponed for a year due to coronavirus restrictions.

The indie titans had been scheduled to perform at the Trimsaran venue on August 27, to finish off a day of racing with a full live set.

The platinum selling indie rockers were also due to play at Ffos Las last year, but that date was also postponed as a result of the pandemic.

"After much consideration, we have decided to move the Kaiser Chiefs concert on Friday, 27th August to Thursday 2nd June 2022," said general manager Simon Rowlands.

"The current Covid restrictions governing attendances at race meetings means we are only allowed to have up to 4000 spectators.

"Clearly, the Kaisers Chiefs event is going to sell far more tickets than this, so we have made the decision to hold the show next year.

"For all customers who have purchased tickets for the Kaiser Chiefs, there are a range of options available and these are being communicated by e-mail.

"The new Kaiser Chiefs date of Thursday 2nd June 2022 is the first day of the four day Whitsun Bank Holiday to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which runs from Thursday to Sunday."

Mr Rowlands also confirmed that the date of Friday, August 27 will now revert to Ladies Day, which is always a popular race meeting.

"We are now looking forward to hosting Ladies Day on Friday 27th August, which is the second day of a two-day meeting," he said.

"It’s always been a hugely popular afternoon at Ffos Las, with attendances in excess of 5000 people prior to Covid.

"However, due to current Welsh Government guidelines we can only accommodate 4000 people.

"This may change in the coming weeks of course. It’s unclear how the Welsh Government will respond to any changes implemented in England from July 19th.

"Ladies Day has a £500 Style Award for the Best Dressed Lady, and there will be a DJ playing during the day.

"Tickets are £20 and have to be booked in advance, and the restaurant is also open with all the information on the Ffos Las website."

The next racing fixture at Ffos Las is Tuesday, July 20. Tickets are £15 and the first race is at 1.55pm. Children aged 17 and under go free.