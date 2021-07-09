DOG owners have been warned of the dangers of adders biting their pets after a number of incidents were reported.

Adders are a relatively common sight on the Pembrokeshire coastal path, and there are warning signs posted at some popular locations.

They are the only venomous species of snake native to the UK, and can also be found in woodland, heathland or moorland habitats.

"We have had a couple of adder bite cases recently, and quite a few sightings," said a spokesperson for Priory Vets Cardigan.

"Please be aware that we had one case that happened in one of our clients' gardens.

"If an adder does attack a dog, it will inject venom – most commonly into the face or forelimbs.

"Signs of an adder bite usually appear within two hours and can include local swelling, pain, bleeding and lameness.

"If venom is absorbed into the lymphatic system, it can cause a widespread inflammatory reaction.;

"This can lead to symptoms such as lethargy, fever, increased heart and respiratory rates, drooling, vomiting and a ‘wobbly gait’.

"Please call us on 01239612479 ASAP if you think your pet has been bitten by an adder."

To humans, an adder bite can be painful and cause a inflammation, but is really only dangerous to the very young, ill or old.

However, if bitten, medical attention should be sought immediately.