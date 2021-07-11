Mudiad Meithrin – the leading Welsh-medium early years specialist - has announced the short-list for nominations for its annual awards ceremony.

The ceremony celebrates and recognises all the excellent work at its Welsh-medium playgroups and day nurseries across Wales.

It will be held at The Great Hall, University Campus, Aberystwyth on Saturday, October 2 - dependent on the Welsh Government's coronavirus regulations.

Popular Welsh television presenter Mari Lovgreen is back again this year to present the awards ceremony.

Leanne Marsh, Head of Services Development for Mudiad Meithrin said: “Our vision is to give every child in Wales the opportunity to grow, learn and play in Welsh.

"The annual Awards Ceremony gives Mudiad Meithrin an opportunity to recognise and thank the staff and volunteers at grassroots level, who play a vital part in helping to achieve this goal.

"Everyone had an opportunity to nominate a Cylch Meithrin or a Day Nursery for an award in one of 9 categories.”

There are nine different categories; Playing and Learning Outdoors, Cylch Meithrin, Assistant, Volunteer, Committee, Dewin and Doti, Inclusion Equality and Diversity, and Day Nursery.

The awards adjudication panel met virtually at the end of May before choosing the top three in each category.

Dr Gwenllïan Lansdown Davies, Mudiad Meithrin’s Chief Executive, said: “We were hoping that many would see this as an opportunity for a Welsh-medium early years setting in their area to be recognised for its work and we’ve had hundreds of nominations!

"It’s a lovely way for the staff and volunteers to be recognised by being nominated by the parents of the children in their care.”

2021 Mudiad Meithrin Awards – the top 3 – in no particular order:

Assistant

Carys Price (Cylch Meithrin Cylch yn yr Ysgol, Powys)

Karlie Jo Davies (Cylch Meithrin Penderyn, Rhondda Cynon Taf)

Lindsay Turner (Cylch Meithrin Pontarddulais, Swansea)

Committee

Cylch Meithrin Beddau, Rhondda Cynon Taf

Cylch Meithrin Dyffryn Banw, Powys

Cylch Meithrin Glantwymyn, Powys

Cylch Meithrin North-east

Cylch Meithrin Drenewydd, Powys

Cylch Meithrin Glantwymyn, Powys

Cylch Meithrin Pontrobert, Powys

Cylch Meithrin North-west

Cylch Meithrin Dolgellau, Gwynedd

Cylch Meithrin Pwllheli, Gwynedd

Cylch Meithrin Sarnau a Llandderfel, Gwynedd

Cylch Meithrin South-east

Cylch Meithrin Camau Cyntaf Llanhari, Rhondda Cynon Taf

Cylch Meithrin Evan James, Rhondda Cynon Taf

Cylch Meithrin Nant Dyrys, Rhondda Cynon Taf

Cylch Meithrin South-west

Cylch Meithrin Crymych, Pembrokeshire

Cylch Meithrin Cylch yn yr Ysgol, Powys

Cylch Meithrin Tal y Bont, Ceredigion

Day Nursery

Meithrinfa Cwtsh y Clos, Carmarthenshire

Meithrinfa Seren Fach, Gwynedd

Meithrinfa Y Cam Cynta, Carmarthenshire

Dewin and Doti

Cylch Meithrin Hywel Dda, Carmarthenshire

Cylch Meithrin Mornant, Flintshire

Cylch Meithrin Penparc, Ceredigion

Inclusion, Equality and Diversity

Cylch Meithrin Myrddin, Carmarthenshire

Cylch Meithrin Penparc, Ceredigion

Cylch Meithrin Y Bedol, Carmarthenshire

Leader

Hannah Lines-Zechmann (Cylch Meithrin Llangyndeyrn, Carmarthenshire)

Kate Jenkins (Cylch Meithrin Tedi Twt, Caerphilly)

Sioned Wyn Jones Roberts (Cylch Meithrin Glantwymyn, Powys)

Playing and Learning Outdoors

Cylch Meithrin Eco Tywi, Carmarthenshire

Cylch Meithrin Sarnau a Llandderfel, Gwynedd

Meithrinfa Cwtsh y Clos, Carmarthenshire

Volunteer

Eifiona Wood (Cylch Meithrin Abersoch, Gwynedd)

Michelle Killey (Cylch Meithrin Tonyfelin, Caerphilly)

Siôn Hughes, (Cylch Meithrin Bwcle, Flintshire)