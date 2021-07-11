Mudiad Meithrin – the leading Welsh-medium early years specialist - has announced the short-list for nominations for its annual awards ceremony.
The ceremony celebrates and recognises all the excellent work at its Welsh-medium playgroups and day nurseries across Wales.
It will be held at The Great Hall, University Campus, Aberystwyth on Saturday, October 2 - dependent on the Welsh Government's coronavirus regulations.
Popular Welsh television presenter Mari Lovgreen is back again this year to present the awards ceremony.
Leanne Marsh, Head of Services Development for Mudiad Meithrin said: “Our vision is to give every child in Wales the opportunity to grow, learn and play in Welsh.
"The annual Awards Ceremony gives Mudiad Meithrin an opportunity to recognise and thank the staff and volunteers at grassroots level, who play a vital part in helping to achieve this goal.
"Everyone had an opportunity to nominate a Cylch Meithrin or a Day Nursery for an award in one of 9 categories.”
There are nine different categories; Playing and Learning Outdoors, Cylch Meithrin, Assistant, Volunteer, Committee, Dewin and Doti, Inclusion Equality and Diversity, and Day Nursery.
The awards adjudication panel met virtually at the end of May before choosing the top three in each category.
Dr Gwenllïan Lansdown Davies, Mudiad Meithrin’s Chief Executive, said: “We were hoping that many would see this as an opportunity for a Welsh-medium early years setting in their area to be recognised for its work and we’ve had hundreds of nominations!
"It’s a lovely way for the staff and volunteers to be recognised by being nominated by the parents of the children in their care.”
2021 Mudiad Meithrin Awards – the top 3 – in no particular order:
Assistant
Carys Price (Cylch Meithrin Cylch yn yr Ysgol, Powys)
Karlie Jo Davies (Cylch Meithrin Penderyn, Rhondda Cynon Taf)
Lindsay Turner (Cylch Meithrin Pontarddulais, Swansea)
Committee
Cylch Meithrin Beddau, Rhondda Cynon Taf
Cylch Meithrin Dyffryn Banw, Powys
Cylch Meithrin Glantwymyn, Powys
Cylch Meithrin North-east
Cylch Meithrin Drenewydd, Powys
Cylch Meithrin Glantwymyn, Powys
Cylch Meithrin Pontrobert, Powys
Cylch Meithrin North-west
Cylch Meithrin Dolgellau, Gwynedd
Cylch Meithrin Pwllheli, Gwynedd
Cylch Meithrin Sarnau a Llandderfel, Gwynedd
Cylch Meithrin South-east
Cylch Meithrin Camau Cyntaf Llanhari, Rhondda Cynon Taf
Cylch Meithrin Evan James, Rhondda Cynon Taf
Cylch Meithrin Nant Dyrys, Rhondda Cynon Taf
Cylch Meithrin South-west
Cylch Meithrin Crymych, Pembrokeshire
Cylch Meithrin Cylch yn yr Ysgol, Powys
Cylch Meithrin Tal y Bont, Ceredigion
Day Nursery
Meithrinfa Cwtsh y Clos, Carmarthenshire
Meithrinfa Seren Fach, Gwynedd
Meithrinfa Y Cam Cynta, Carmarthenshire
Dewin and Doti
Cylch Meithrin Hywel Dda, Carmarthenshire
Cylch Meithrin Mornant, Flintshire
Cylch Meithrin Penparc, Ceredigion
Inclusion, Equality and Diversity
Cylch Meithrin Myrddin, Carmarthenshire
Cylch Meithrin Penparc, Ceredigion
Cylch Meithrin Y Bedol, Carmarthenshire
Leader
Hannah Lines-Zechmann (Cylch Meithrin Llangyndeyrn, Carmarthenshire)
Kate Jenkins (Cylch Meithrin Tedi Twt, Caerphilly)
Sioned Wyn Jones Roberts (Cylch Meithrin Glantwymyn, Powys)
Playing and Learning Outdoors
Cylch Meithrin Eco Tywi, Carmarthenshire
Cylch Meithrin Sarnau a Llandderfel, Gwynedd
Meithrinfa Cwtsh y Clos, Carmarthenshire
Volunteer
Eifiona Wood (Cylch Meithrin Abersoch, Gwynedd)
Michelle Killey (Cylch Meithrin Tonyfelin, Caerphilly)
Siôn Hughes, (Cylch Meithrin Bwcle, Flintshire)
