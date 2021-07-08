A meeting was recently held on how community venues should reopen safely, as lockdown restrictions are eased.
Representatives met online at the forum, organised by PAVS and Planed, to share how many have been opening with public safety as top priority.
Other topics discussed at the forum included siting defibrillators in halls, disability access, revamping play parks and top tips on finding funding.
There are over 70 community buildings in Pembrokeshire, many of whom attend the online forums which are held every other month.
To join the forums or find out more information, contact Liz Cook from PAVS on 07738 825 719.
