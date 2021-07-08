WORLD-famous singer Michael Ball returns to his Welsh roots and calls into Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire in a four-part tv series starting on Friday July 9.

'Wonderful Wales with Michael Ball' will see him visiting Tenby, St Davids and Laugharne on his south-to-north tour of the 'land of his fathers'.

Michael's mother grew up in the Cynon Valley, where he still has family, and his grandfather and great-grandfather were both coal-miners.

Michael modelled his renowned role in the musical Hairspray as Edna Turnblad on his grandmother, even wearing her perfume on stage in tribute.

He said:

"Well, I know the Valleys and Cardiff, but I've never actually travelled round the rest of the country. "That was one of the reasons I weanted to do this show and gosh, it didn't let me down. "It's just breathtaking. But it's not about the scenery, it's also about the people - they're just so welcoming."

Episode 1 of Wonderful Wales airs tomorrow night on Channel 5 at 8pm, when Michael heads to south Wales to find out more about his own heritage and his family history.

He ends the episode by singing with the famous Treorchy Male Voice Choir.

Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire feature in the second episode, on Friday July 16 at 8pm.

Michael starts his West Wales journey above the River Tywi at the majestic Dinefwr Castle.

Then he makes his way to the Pembrokeshire coast, joining wildlife expert Lizzie Daly on a boat trip around Ramsey Island in search of the fastest bird in the world, and for a bit of seal-spotting.

While in the north of the county he chats with Wales' first female bishop, Dr Joanna Penberthy, in St Davids about the nation's patron saint and finds out more about our ancient ancestors’ ingenuity at Pentre Ifan burial chamber with Dr Iestyn Jones

He then visits Tenby to learn about myth and legend from a local storyteller, before he shoots off to Laugharne to meet some special relations of the legendary Welsh writer Dylan Thomas.

Michael's travels in the third and fourth episodes take him to mid and north Wales.

Welsh independent company Wildflame Productions was commissioned to make Wonderful Wales with Michael Ball for Channel 5.

Executive producer Llinos Griffin-Williams, said: “Michael Ball is the perfect star with which to travel through the Land of Song.

"As well as exploring the origins of all the things he thinks he knows about Wales – from castles to coal mines, daffodils to dragons, the valleys to the top of Snowdon – Michael will be uncovering surprising secrets and hidden history.”