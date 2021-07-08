A further school has partially closed today due to Covid-19 reasons, meaning five across the county now have this status.
In yesterday's update, it was reported that no schools in Haverfordwest were partially closed, as Prendergast Community Primary School and Haverfordwest High VC School both fully opened within the space of several days.
However, Mary Immaculate School in the county town has today partially closed due to Covid-19, meaning five schools in four towns in Pembrokeshire are partially closed.
Ysgol Glannau Gwaun in Fishguard remains partially closed, as does Milford Haven School for Year 10 learners.
Ysgol Bro Gwaun Secondary is partially closed with Year Nine learners asked to self-isolate until Monday, July 12.
Furthermore, Henry Tudor School in Pembroke Dock remains partially closed, with Year Nine learners self-isolating until Tuesday, July 13 and Year 10 learners returning on Monday, July 12.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.