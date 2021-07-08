The Pembrokeshire public is being asked for its views on the future operation of Waste and Recycling Centres (WRCs) in the county.

A public consultation has launched and puts forward potential options for residents to provide feedback.

It follows examination of data that showed at some sites less than 30 per cent of available slots at WRCS are being booked.

And, against a backdrop of ongoing changes to recycling legislation from the Welsh Government and increasing financial pressures, Pembrokeshire County Council says it is now 'timely' to undertake a review of the WRCs.

The consultation and full consultation document can be found here: https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/

Cllr Cris Tomos, Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for the environment, said: “For Pembrokeshire to be top for recycling in Wales is a fantastic achievement and one which we are rightly proud of.

"I thank our dedicated staff for all their hard work and also thank our residents who have helped us achieve this recognition.

“With further changes to come on legislation to recycling from the Welsh Government and with the data to hand from the booking system showing the level of demand at our WRCs, it makes sense to examine the WRCs' role, function and financing.

“We are of the view that WRC provision should reflect the demand across Pembrokeshire to provide an efficient service and value for money.”

The council currently operates six WRCs across the County – Crane Cross, Hermon, Manorowen, St David’s, Waterloo and Winsel - one of the highest levels of WRCs provision in Wales.

The current operating costs for the WRCs are more than £1.3m per year.

This cost is not sustainable and mandatory requirements to sites in line with changes to environmental permits will also require about £250,000 of infrastructure costs at five of the six WRC sites.

The consultation provides two options to balance the needs of the public as far as practically possible with the statutory level of service and budgetary constraints.

They are:

Option 1: Reduce the number of WRC sites operated by PCC.

Option 2: To rationalise the opening hours of all WRCs based on data. This could include changes to opening days/hours at WRCs.

The potential savings of a closure of a small WRC would be approximately £45,000 per year while reducing the opening hours by two days per week could provide a cost reduction of about £10,000 per year.

The public’s views are also sought on:

• The retention of the WRCs booking system

• The range of materials collected at WRCs across Pembrokeshire – i.e. do all sites need to accept all materials or should some just focus on recycling and reuse options?

• The range of non-domestic materials which incur charges

Cllr Tomos added: “We understand and recognise how important the waste and recycling services are to our residents and I would urge all Pembrokeshire people, businesses, voluntary and community groups to please get involved with this consultation and provide your thoughts.

“We’d love to hear your own ideas, suggestions and different ways of working so that the services can be retained and made more efficient and effective.”

The consultation is now live at https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/ and closes on Monday August 9, 2021.

If you cannot access the consultation online, please call 01437 764551 for hard copies.