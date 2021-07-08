SUMMER swim bubbles are coming to Narberth pool.
Family or friends groups of up to six adults, plus children, will be able to book the pool for hour-long sessions.
Floats, toys and music will be available and people can use the pool for fun, relaxation or exercise.
Bubble sessions cost £45 an hour, and will take place on the following Mondays - July 26, August 2,9 and 16, each day between 2pm and 3pm, 3.10pm and 4pm and 4.20pm and 5.20pm.
For information email: info@swimnarberth.co.uk
For bookings ring: 01834 860 940. 10.30am-3pm week days. Bookings cannot be taken via email or Facebook Messenger.
Information and Covid forms will need to be filled in prior to taking part in a Bubble Swim.
Bubble Swim sessions coming soon to Narberth pool
SUMMER swim bubbles are coming to Narberth pool.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.