BEING drunk and disorderly has cost a 22-year-old man a total of £470.
Joseph Gray of Conway Road, Steynton, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Tuesday June to admit being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
The offence took place on June 5, on the A477 at Pembroke Dock, the court was told.
Gray was fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £35 surcharge.
He must pay the total of £470 at the rate of £50 a month.
