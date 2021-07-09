BEING drunk and disorderly has cost a 22-year-old man a total of £470.

Joseph Gray of Conway Road, Steynton, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Tuesday June to admit being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The offence took place on June 5, on the A477 at Pembroke Dock, the court was told.

Gray was fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £35 surcharge.

He must pay the total of £470 at the rate of £50 a month.