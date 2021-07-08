A VERY special visitor joined the choir and congregation in St David’s Cathedral today, Thursday, to commemorate the centenary of the Church in Wales.
His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales attended a service for the centenary of the Church in Wales at the cathedral this morning.
Prince Charles arrived at the cathedral to be greeted by Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards, who then introduced him to the Dean of St Davids; The Very Revd Dr Sarah Rowland Jones LVO OBE, Sub-Dean of St Davids; Revd Canon Leigh Richardson, and the Senior Bishop of the Church in Wales; The Rt Revd Andy John.
The future monarch, last visited St Davids Cathedral when he formally opened the new cloisters in 2008. He also visited the cathedral, in the rain, with Diana on his royal honeymoon tour in October 1981 and on his investiture tour of Wales in 1969.
The prince entered the cathedral via the Quire Screen and Quire, pausing to note the Sovereign’s Stall in the Quire.
He then visited the restored Shrine of St David in the Presbytery where he met the artists and craftspeople who undertook the 2012 restoration and signed the visitors’ book.
A keen horticulturalist, Prince Charles was very interested to learn about the creation of Erw Dewi – Dewi’s Acre, the Cathedral’s community garden and meet with leaders of the project.
His Royal Highness also joined a reception in the Cloister Garth where he was introduced to members of the cathedral and local communities.
