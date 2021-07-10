A 33-YEAR-OLD Haverfordwest man resisted a police officer while she was trying to restrain him, magistrates in the town have been told.
Leon Rees of Fleming Crescent appeared before the court on Tuesday, July 6.
He admitted a charge of resisting PC Silvester in the execution of her duty, at Haverfordwest on June 6.
Rees was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.
He must pay the balance of £199 at the rate of £12 per fortnight.
