The bells of St Brynach’s Church, Nevern, rang out for the first time in 120 years today, Thursday, to welcome a royal visitor.
His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales followed on from his visit to St David’s Cathedral by visiting the sixth century church in the north Pembrokeshire village of Nevern where he was treated to the first full peal of the church bells for the first time in more than a century.
The bells and the bell tower have been restored as a result of great local effort, starting in 2017, with thousands of pounds being raised for the cause.
Prince Charles was met at St Brynach’s by the church’s focal minister, Stephen Watkins.
During a tour of the church he met local members of the community, including a local artist and florist, greeted members of the congregation and the bell ringers and those involved in the bell chamber restoration project.
His Royal Highness also visited the ‘bleeding’ yew trees - a group of 700 year old trees that ‘bleed’ an red-coloured sap which was traditionally recognised as a miracle; showing the trees’ sympathy with the sufferings of Christ, and the Celtic Cross, situated in the Graveyard.
The prince then met will George, the shire horse and members of the local community outside the church grounds before visiting the village hall.
At the hall he met representatives from Nevern Castle Committee and Nevern Show, the village’s annual agricultural and horticultural celebration.
