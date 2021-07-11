A PEMBROKE Dock man who stole an air fryer from B&M Bargains in the town has been fined £80 by magistrates.

Stephen Charge, 48, of Pembroke Street, appeared before the court in Haverfordwest on Tuesday July 6.

He admitted the theft of the £129 Tefal air fryer from the store on April 22.

In addition to the fine, he was also ordered to pay compensation of £129, a surcharge of £34 and £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service. He must pay the total of £328 by August 3.