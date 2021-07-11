A PEMBROKE Dock man who stole an air fryer from B&M Bargains in the town has been fined £80 by magistrates.
Stephen Charge, 48, of Pembroke Street, appeared before the court in Haverfordwest on Tuesday July 6.
He admitted the theft of the £129 Tefal air fryer from the store on April 22.
In addition to the fine, he was also ordered to pay compensation of £129, a surcharge of £34 and £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service. He must pay the total of £328 by August 3.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.