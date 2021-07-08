The Prince of Wales, on his summer tour of the country, visited St Martin of Tours Church in Haverfordwest to mark its 900th anniversary.

After his previous visits on the day across Pembrokeshire to St David's Cathedral and then to St Brynach's Church in Nevern, His Royal Highness made his way to the Grade II listed church.

The church was founded in 1120, just ten years after the foundation of Haverfordwest, making it the oldest church in Pembrokeshire's county town.

The prince was greeted by representatives of St Martin of Tours Church upon his arrival, including Father Neil Cook, before then entering and receiving a tour of the church.

Whilst inside the 900-year-old church, the Prince viewed the organ that originally belonged to St Davids Cathedral, learned about the sculptures on display and enjoyed the artwork inside.

The clergymen taught the prince about the original church building, the rebuilding in the 14th century as well as some modern history of the grounds, including the billeting of soldiers in both World Wars and when it was used as a roller skating rink.

He then crossed the road to meet with church groups and other organisations, who use the Church Hall most days.

On the very short walk from the church to the Church Hall, several doors opened as the prince greeted people on their doorsteps.

While at the Church Hall, His Royal Highness met with organisations including drama groups, the Pembrokeshire Blind Society and Girlguides.

The prince then left, where almost all households were waiting for a glimpse of Haverfordwest's special guest, as he spoke to several locals and was then driven off before the final day of his tour tomorrow.