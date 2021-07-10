PIG producers with a story to tell are being urged to take advantage of new funding in Wales.
There’s nothing like some positive PR to shake up your business and get people talking and a new initiative from Menter Moch Cymru, 'Trotting all over Wales', will help pig producers to promote their business.
Lowri Rees Roberts, meting and support officer for Menter Moch Cymru said: “Everybody needs a helping hand to promote their business and this initiative is to help all of you get your positive stories out in the local press.”
“I have worked with numerous companies over the years to get their positive stories talked about and hopefully will work with numerous pig producers during the next few months.”
Menter Moch Cymru will be helping producers in Wales to create their own unique stories and hopefully deliver coverage in magazines, newspapers and online.
The initiative is hoping to cover a pig producer’s story from all the 22 counties in Wales.
