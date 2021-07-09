Milford Haven School has announced 'Chromebooks for All,' providing learners at the school with resources and technology to help with their education.

Throughout lockdown, online learning has developed and was shown to be essential as the education of millions of children continued despite no face-to-face learning.

Now, Milford Haven School has made a huge investment by purchasing a chromebook for each pupil at the school.

The chromebooks will be loaned out to every learner during their time at the school, ensuring access to technology for all to support their learning.

The chromebooks will be distributed after the return back from the summer holidays in September, starting with Year 11 learners.

Afterwards, other year groups will gradually be given their devices.

Letters will be sent to parents next week, informing them of how Chromebooks for All will work and what paperwork needs to be conducted for their child to be issued with one.

Ms Morris, Headteacher, has said: "We feel proud and privileged to be in a position to loan chromebooks to every pupil at Milford Haven School, aiming to be 'educating everyone, everywhere.'

"We know that technology can be an expensive investment for families, and I believe strongly that our pupils should have fair and equal access to anything that we are able to offer which nurtures learning and progression."