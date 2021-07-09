Bryan Bodfish has shown that age is just a number, by donning his helmet and putting on his racing boots to compete in three motorbiking races.
These also weren't just any motorbiking races, but he competed in three races at the Narberth classic Welsh Championship last weekend, with his grandson Shane as his passenger in the sidecar.
Bryan's 750 Norton Wasp RT2 was built in 1975 has not been used for many years, and so his friends and family helped him rebuild the classic motorbike.
Upon the rebuilding, they even managed to don it with the flying Bryan logo.
Bryan, along with his late wife Dorothy, was a founding member of the Welsh Sidecar Championship 20 years ago, and he is still a dedicated member of the Narberth club.
At the Narberth club, he organises trials, scrambles and endurance events with help from his immediate family whilst grandson Paul races sidecar GPS for Dutch team Kops/Horton.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.