It was Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion galore in the Countryside Alliance Awards, with local shops either winning or coming close in the national ceremony.

The only winner of an award from Pembrokeshire was Siop Y Pentre in Cilgerran, which won the 'best village shop/post office' award.

The Cilgerran post office beat others in Mold and Denbighshire to receive top prize in the highly prestigious category.

About Siop Y Pentre, the judges of the award said: "This village shop has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to reducing plastic usage and waste. A zero-waste section and refill station for dry goods sits proudly in the store and the collection of items such as crisps packets are sent to be recycled into outdoor furniture. The commitment to their locality is equally evident with strong nominations brimmed with gratitude for services aplenty."

To read more about Siop Y Pentre's victory, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19405201.cilgerran-shop-wins-welsh-national-village-shop-award/

There was also one winner of an award from Ceredigion, when Dewi James in Cardigan won the 'best butcher' award, beating Denbighshire and Monmouthshire butchers for victory.

About this victory, the judges commented: "This longstanding business, now well into its 7th decade, is truly deserving of this award. Returning to the family business Dafydd has brought with him a new era of entrepreneurial flair. Their innovative and creative ways with presenting meat and new meal ideas is inspiring whilst still maintaining a high standard of butchery and retaining the family connection of livestock rearing linked directly to the shop. This is field to fork at its finest."

In the 'local food and drink category,' Gwinllan Conwy Ltd in Llandudno Junction took top prize, ahead of Feast Aberaeron in Ceredigion as runner-up and Adele's Tea Room and Coffee Shop in Cilgerran, which was 'highly commended.'

The other category where west Wales featured was under 'rural enterprise,' where Raglan Farm Park in Monmouthshire took first place.

However, runner up in the award was Welsh Organic Tannery in Whitland, and the two 'highly commended' were Millin Brook Luxury Dog Boarding in Wiston and Tafell a Tan in Llangrannog.