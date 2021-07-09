Pembrokeshire College is one of six colleges awarded funding to provide training for jobs in the green economy.

The Welsh Government has announced that £2million will be awarded to six colleges as part of the Personal Learning Accounts programme.

The six colleges will deliver the courses, which will include areas such as electric and hybrid cars, environmentally-friendly heating systems and e-bikes.

Courses are open to adults over 19 who earn under £26,000 per year, including employees currently on furlough, or on a zero hours contract, or whose job is at risk; and employees of companies who have identified specific training needs in these sectors.

Other than Pembrokeshire College, the other colleges awarded funding are Gower College in Swansea, Coleg Sir Gar, Grwp Llandrillo Menai, Cardiff and Vale College and Bridgend College.

The minister for education and Welsh language, Jeremy Miles, said: “Jobs in the green economy will continue to increase in the future, as we intensify our actions to fight climate change, such as the shift towards more environmentally-friendly transport. Our further education colleges will be instrumental in ensuring we have skilled workers with the expertise to meet the demand from employers.

“If you’re worried about the certainty of your employment, or you’re on furlough or a zero hours contract, accessing a free Personal Learning Account could provide you with the skills and qualifications to embark on a new and rewarding career.”

Minister for economy, Vaughan Gething said: “We want to build an economy based on the principles of fair work, sustainability and the industries and services of the future. We’re committed to supporting Welsh businesses to prosper, grow and create the jobs of the future, which will look very different to the jobs of the past.

“Our increased investment in Personal Learning Accounts will help ensure workers across Wales can access new training opportunities to upskill or reskill and take advantage of the opportunities these new jobs will deliver for people, communities and the wider Welsh economy.”

Minister for climate change, Julie James, said: "As a government, we are committed to working in social partnership to create new jobs in the industries of the future, and to transform our economy into one which is greener and fairer.

"These courses will create new opportunities in industries which are sustainable and will help us in our overarching aim to fight climate change."