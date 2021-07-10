With more motorists using Pembrokeshire’s car parks, drivers of electric vehicles are being reminded that many of the sites have electric vehicle (EV) charge-points for them to use.

Publicly-available charge points are provided in 18 locations across the county, thanks to a partnership between Pembrokeshire County Council and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

“As a Council we are committed to being net zero by 2030 and electric vehicles form one of the strands of this work in relation to de-carbonisation of transport,” said Cllr Phil Baker, cabinet member for Infrastructure.

The EV charge-points are in centrally located car parks to allow users to visit local businesses and attractions whilst charging their cars.

They are situated at:

• Multi-storey, Upper Park Road, Tenby, SA70 7LT

• Town Moor, Narberth, SA67 7AB

• Gordon Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6DW

• Long Street, Newport, SA42 0TJ

• West Street, Fishguard, SA65 9NJ

• Charles Street, Milford Haven, SA73 2AJ

• High Street, St Dogmaels, SA43 3EA

• Multi-storey, Cartlett Road, Haverfordwest, SA61 2LX

• County Hall car park, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP

• Quickwell Car Park, St Davids, SA62 6NT

• Mart Ground Car Park, Crymych, SA41 3QE

• High Street Car Park, Neyland, SA73 1TF

• The Parade Car Park, Pembroke, SA71 4JY

• The Parrog Car Park, Goodwick, SA64 0DE

• Brewery Meadow (Regency Hall) Car Park, Saundersfoot, SA69 9ND

• The Hoppers Car Park, Porthgain, SA62 5BN

• Millmoor Way Car Park, Broad Haven, SA62 3JH

• Oriel y Parc Visitor Centre Car Park, St. Davids, SA62 6NW

All locations offer ‘Fast’ electric vehicle charging and two of them (Tenby Multi Storey Car Park and Haverfordwest County Hall Car Park) offer both ‘Fast’ and ‘Rapid’ charging.

The project was designed and commissioned by the Council’s Infrastructure team, is funded by Welsh Government and delivered by Narberth-based Silverstone Green Energy.

The charge-posts are part of the www.dragoncharging.co.uk regional network.

In advance of first use it is advised that potential users read the information on how to use the charging stations on the Dragon Charging Website at www.dragoncharging.co.uk/FAQ

Charging is currently priced at zero connection fee with 30 p/kWh charged for electricity consumed.

Cllr Baker said there had already been a substantial increase in the use of the publicly available electric car charge infrastructure across the county.

“By the end of 2021, electric vehicle charging points will be rolled out to a further 11 locations in Pembrokeshire as part of the joint project between Pembrokeshire County Council and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority,” he said.

“We hope that our contribution toward a comprehensive network of electric vehicle charging will enable consumers to confidently switch from combustion to electric cars and vans.”

Cllr Paul Harries, Chairman of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority added: “These charging points will help promote sustainable transport and enable the organisations and individuals to make more use of electric vehicles and aid the overall response to the climate change emergency.”

Electric vehicles are a part of the Welsh Government’s strategy to facilitate the transition to net-zero. Their strategy says we are at the early stages of a transport revolution that will see the phasing out of petrol and diesel cars and vans and is essential if we are to meet the aspiration to end Wales’ contribution to climate change.