A girl from St Ishmaels has written to Pembrokeshire County Council concerning overgrown hedges, which has seen to be a success, with the hedges cut down since the letter was sent.
Eight-year-old Florence wrote to the maintenance team at the county council after her brother and other children were repeatedly getting stung by nettles on their walk to school.
In her letter, Florence noted the overgrown hedges and even suggested a foot path to the council.
Despite not receiving a letter in response, the hedges in question have seen been cut back.
Florence's mum Hannah, who has called herself 'a super proud mum,' is undecided whether the hedges being cut back has been a coincidence, but Florence is delighted that her letter could be the reasoning behind the hedges being cut.
Hannah said: "I have now emailed the council in the hope they’ll respond to make her day and to show her that her good work counts."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment