A 16 year old from Pembrokeshire has won gold in the Activity Alliance's National Junior Athletics Championships.

Michael Jenkins was among 80 of Britain's best para-athletes competing for gold in Coventry, and it was Pembrokeshire's golden boy who took home the medals.

Michael won in both the shot put and the discus, as well as being awarded the Male Sportsperson award by the event officials and Lions volunteers.

He is part of Pembrokeshire Harriers Athletics Club, where he trains hard and competes at the highest level possible, despite his young age.

Michael said: “It felt incredible to win, and to win the best male sportsmanship award for the whole event is a lovely extra. It’s always nerve wracking competing but after a long time not competing it’s even worse, so I'm very happy I managed to perform well.

“My hopes for the future in athletics are to become a paralympian and to hold multiple world records. I believe that I can achieve this with the help and support I have around me, I’m lucky to have my coach Ryan Spencer-Jones too, he’s amazing.”

World record holder and five-time Paralympic gold medallist, Hannah Cockroft said: “The National Junior Championships gave me a real taste of proper competition. I knew after that I wanted to experience this more, on an even bigger scale, so it gave me the hunger to train hard and make the senior teams.

"You’re surrounded by athletes that are a similar age to yourself but who all take the sport as seriously as you do. You’re literally in with the best juniors in Britain. And so many athletes go from the National Junior Championships to future national and international GB teams.”