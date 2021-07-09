Thirty-five new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area, according to today’s figures (Friday, July 9).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were 27 new cases in Carmarthenshire, two in Ceredigion and six in Pembrokeshire.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.

Across Wales, 655 new cases were confirmed, with one new Covid-19 death reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 223,804 with 5,579 deaths.

There have been 18,070 tests since the last report.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is 16,893 – 11,200 in Carmarthenshire, 3,777 in Pembrokeshire and 1,916 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 2,270,517 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,798,260 are fully vaccinated.

In Hywel Dda, as of July 7, 494,792 residents have now received both jabs, with 14,175 given in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) there have been 129,966 first jabs given and 100,841 second does, with 53.4% full vaccinated.

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) there have been 90,453 first doses administered and 69,573 second doses, with 55.3% fully vaccinated.

And in Ceredigion (population 72,695) there have been 51,387 first jabs given and 39,064 second doses, with 53.7% fully vaccinated.