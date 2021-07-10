PRINCE Charles completed his very own Pembrokeshire pilgrimage last Thursday, July 8, visiting St David's Cathedral, St Brynach's Church in Nevern and St Martin of Tours Church in Haverfordwest.

The visits were part of His Royal Highness' summer tour of Wales. The prince began his visit to Pembrokeshire by joining the choir and congregation in St David's Cathedral, to commemorate the centenary of the Church in Wales.

Prince Charles arrived at the cathedral to be greeted by Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards, who then introduced him to the Dean of St Davids, The Very Revd Dr Sarah Rowland Jones LVO OBE, Sub-Dean of St Davids, Revd Canon Leigh Richardson, and the Senior Bishop of the Church in Wales, The Rt Revd Andy John.

The future monarch, last visited St Davids Cathedral when he formally opened the new cloisters in 2008. He also visited the cathedral with Diana on his royal honeymoon tour in October 1981 and on his investiture tour of Wales in 1969.

The prince visited the restored 13th century Shrine of St David in the Presbytery where he met the artists and craftspeople who undertook the 2012 restoration and signed the visitors' book.

A keen horticulturalist, Prince Charles was very interested to learn about the creation of Erw Dewi – Dewi's Acre, the Cathedral's Community Garden and meet with leaders of the project.

His Royal Highness also joined a reception in the Cloister Garth where he was introduced to members of the cathedral and local communities.

After the service, the prince enjoyed a brief walk about and chatted and laughed with the crowds gathered outside the cathedral.

The Dean of St Davids said, The Very Revd Dr Sarah Rowland Jones said: "It was a joy to welcome the Prince of Wales here today.

"He clearly loves the Cathedral, having visited a number of times previously, and he was fascinated to see the Shrine of St David. St Davids has a knack of stealing people's hearts, and drawing them back, whether consciously as pilgrims or not, and we hope we will welcome Prince Charles again before too long."