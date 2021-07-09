LIVE music is back in Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun tomorrow, as Aberjazz puts on its first live event of the summer season, following on from the success of its May Day livestream.
The first live Aberjazz gig this year features the Zoe Gilby quartet at Theatr Gwaun this Saturday, July 10, at 8pm.
This is also the first event this year sponsored by the Arts Council of Wales Night-Out scheme.
Zoe Gilby is the 2019 Parliamentary Awards Jazz Vocalist of the Year and has received broad critical acclaim for her adventurous approach and compelling performance.
As a vocalist, songwriter and lyricist she tours extensively in the UK and abroad, and has embarked on many diverse projects and collaborations that draw on influences from jazz and contemporary composers.
Along with double bassist Andy Champion, guitarist Mark Williams and drummer Steve Hanley, she fronts a sophisticated quartet, delivering an engaging and atmospheric musical repertoire with a dramatic edge.
Tickets cost £20, and there is a minimum purchase of two, or £17.50 for members. www.aberjazz.com The 18th Aberjazz Jazz & Blues Festival is scheduled this year over the Summer Bank Holiday weekend (26th - 30th August). Full details are available on the website (www.aberjazz.com) along with ticket sales and a membership scheme offering discounts and advance updates.
For membership and general enquiries, please contact event organisers Paul and Alice Stonhold by email info@aberjazz.com or phone 07973 399429.
