A FUNDRAISING walker has set out from St Davids' Treginnis Farm for City Children to take on the 250 mile Drovers' Trail and raise funds for the farm charity.

Nick Gammage is raising funds for the farms for City Children with every step he takes on the ancient trail along the "Golden Road" over the Preseli Hills, crossing the River Wye and climbing over the Cotswolds and Chilterns, ending up at the drovers' road in Hollow Way Lane, Chesham Bois.

Nick's trail will follow the ancient tracks taken by Welsh cattle drovers for centuries as they took their herds to the great markets of London and the Home Counties.

"I have always been fascinated by the Welsh drovers and their epic journeys," said Nick. "I decided the only way to know what it was really like for them on those long and gruelling journeys was to follow their footsteps.

"Retirement from a high pressure career has at last given me the time and chance to finally 'walk the walk'.

Nick decided to raise funds for Farms for City Children's three farms, where children who live in cramped inner cities get to experience a life-changing week of 'muck and magic.The charity was founded by War Horse writer and Children's Laureate Michael Morpugo.

He first heard about the charity from poet Ted Hughes who with his wife Carol were close friends and neighbours of the Morpurgos in North Devon. Ted became the charity's Founding President.

"It is a wonderful charity which supports children from urban areas all over the UK to sample life on a farm," he said. "Many of the children have never seen a farm animal before."

"Farms For City Children has seen its income seriously hit by the Covid pandemic, which forced it to close temporarily its three farms to schools," said Nick.

Nick set off from St Davids to Wolfscastle.

"I had a brilliant send off today from the Farms for City Children team at Lower Treginnis Farm," he said. "It put wind in my sails. It is a pleasure to support such a great charity.

Nick then travelled over the Preseli hills through Crymych and Hermon, where he was greeted with welcome coffee and food by the village community who also provided breakfast as headed to Newcastle Emlyn.

"I had a wonderful welcome in Hermon," he said. "I can's say how much I have really appreciated the warmth. It's been a very long day climbing over the Preselis. It's been a wonderful day and it ended perfectly . I will never forget the warmth of the welcome."

To support Nick's fundraising efforts, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/droverwalk.