This week (Monday, July 5 to Sunday, July 11) has marked Maritime Safety Week, and Milford Waterfront has been sharing how people can keep safe around water.

The waterfront has taken to social media to share ways to stay safe around Milford Haven Waterway, as well as other watery destinations across Pembrokeshire.

Fishers are kept safe at the waterfront as they are able to load and unload their catch via the marina crane, part funded by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund.

Furthermore, the waterfront has been publicising that additional embankment ladders, life rings and fire extinguishers have been installed.

In addition, an extensive upgrade to some of the navigational aids on the waterway have been carried out, and a new VHF radio system has been invested into to ensure that port control communications remain properly served.

Regular training exercises with partner agencies are also carried out at the waterfront to test emergency response and security procedures both on and off the water.

Held in 2020, the live exercise ‘Sea Eagle II’ was designed to test current communications means, better understand future radio provisions and improve security arrangements for all facilities on the waterway.

The waterway also warned about the 'extremely dangerous activity' tombstoning, pointing out that staff are proactive in monitoring and discouraging it at the marina.

They have added to this by working with 'We are Bombastic' to share the dangers of tombstoning to school pupils across Pembrokeshire, as well as putting new posters up around the marina.

Milford Waterfront said: "Safety is one of our core values and is central to all of our operations and activities.

"We have an expert team of professionals dedicated to ensuring our health and safety policies and procedures are water tight. Safety is a core value at the port and to reinforce this we’ve appointed health and safety consultancy Peninsula UK to assist and further build the port’s health and safety management systems."