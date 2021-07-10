It's the last chance for youngsters to get involved with the Jack and the Beanstalk panto coming to Tenby this Christmas.
This weekend the team at the panto is holding auditions in Haverfordwest, they are looking for people to make up the junior ensemble aged 7-17.
Some performers the auditionees can look forward to working with are James Argent, a reality TV star well known for his appearance on the TV show Towie, West End leading lady Emma Norman and 2021 graduate of London Studio Centre who plays the hero Jack, James Schouten.
Dave Jones, general manager of The De Valence in Tenby said: "For many years the De Valence has strived to bring a varied diary of entertainment and we are so proud to be working with Drew and the team at Vision Arts to give the county another top-class show on their doorstep. This is going to be a great boost for the future development of the arts in Pembrokeshire and we are so excited to be a part of it”
For more information or to register for auditions please email hello@visionartswales.com or call 01437 723493.
