A free First Aid class is coming to Milford Haven, being organised by local youth charity Milford Youth Matters.

The class will take place on Friday, July 16 and is open for young people aged 18-25 currently not in education, employment or training.

For more information or to book your place, contact either dayle.mym@outlook.com or ro.mym@outlook.com.

Alternatively, ring Milford Youth Matters on 01646 663137