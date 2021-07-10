A free First Aid class is coming to Milford Haven, being organised by local youth charity Milford Youth Matters.
The class will take place on Friday, July 16 and is open for young people aged 18-25 currently not in education, employment or training.
For more information or to book your place, contact either dayle.mym@outlook.com or ro.mym@outlook.com.
Alternatively, ring Milford Youth Matters on 01646 663137
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.