Haverfordwest has been given an upgrade courtesy of the team at the Break Out Gallery.
Around the town streets have been decorated with wall art.
Cllr Tom Tudor said: “Once again Arthur Brooker from the Break Out Gallery has put up an amazing display of Street Art for all to see and I think this is an amazing way in which art can be brought to the wider general public who would not necessarily go to art galleries. It definitely brings art to the people, something I fully support -Well done to everyone involved.”
The team at the Break Out Gallery said they are hoping to put even more of the artwork up around the town, and will be adding name tags and touch ups to the art work already in place.
The gallery which was founded in 2016 holds this exhibition every year, previously providing decor for festivals and events that have come before.
