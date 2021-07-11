Pembrokeshire County Council, Dyfed-Powys Police and other bodies and organisations are urging young people in the county to meet up safely on beaches.

“It’s been a tough year for young people,” said Cllr Tessa Hodgson, Pembrokeshire’s cabinet member for social services.

“They spent much of the winter cooped up at home. Many have also been studying and had assessments. It’s natural to want to socialise – and to enjoy spending time on the beach.

"But please do so safely. If you’re a parent, please advise your child not to meet others at isolated beaches with poor mobile phone reception. We haven’t seen these problems so far, but if a young person has a drug or drink-related incident on an isolated beach, then it’s much harder for them to get help. The same goes if there’s an issue linked to reckless behaviour.”

Young people are also asked to act responsibly while at the beach, and to respect the local community.

It follows several instances where tins and bottles and the contents of bins were left strewn across the sand following gatherings.

Councillor Hodgson said: “Young people are generally sensible and we hope these were isolated incidents, but we would like to take this opportunity to remind them to respect the environment, put litter in bins or take it home.

“Please enjoy going to the beach – but please behave and allow others to enjoy it as well.”

National Park authority chairman, Cllr Paul Harries added: “As well as having a negative impact on other people who want to enjoy the beach, actions such as littering can also have negative impacts on wildlife.

“We would urge everyone to tread lightly as they enjoy the Pembrokeshire Coast so that all who visit or call this place home can do so safely.”