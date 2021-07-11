Another eco friendly award has been warmly welcomed by the Pennar Community School in Pembroke Dock.
The pupils hard graft litter picking in the community, raising money towards deforestation issues across the world and more have been rewarded with yet another Green Flag.
This will be the second Green Flag Award that the school has received as part of the Eco-Schools programme.
The Eco-Schools programme is a form of environmental education, funded by the Welsh government and set up by the charity Keep Wales Tidy.
Sian Taylor the school’s eco-coordinator, said: “The children are so enthusiastic and passionate about doing their bit to help nature and the environment. They are delighted to have been awarded a second Green Flag. ”
Bethan Evans-Phillips, education officer for Keep Wales Tidy said: “Congratulations to Pennar Community School on their amazing achievement. They are a shining example of how young people in Wales are committed to achieving a sustainable future for their school but also for their wider community and local environment.”
For more information on the Eco-Schools programme, visit www.keepwalestidy.cymru
