Another school has partially closed in Pembrokeshire due to Covid-19 reasons today (Friday, July 9), with a Class Three bubble self-isolating.
St Mark's Church in Wales VA Primary School has joined Mary Immaculate School as the two schools partially closed in Haverfordwest.
Now, six schools across the county are partially closed: two in Haverfordwest, two in Fishguard, one in Milford Haven and one in Pembroke Dock.
No further updates with any schools opening or partially closing means that the five schools from yesterday's update are in the same situation.
To see yesterday's update, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19428654.school-partially-closes-haverfordwest-due-covid-19-reasons---july-8-update/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.