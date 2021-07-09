Another school has partially closed in Pembrokeshire due to Covid-19 reasons today (Friday, July 9), with a Class Three bubble self-isolating.

St Mark's Church in Wales VA Primary School has joined Mary Immaculate School as the two schools partially closed in Haverfordwest.

Now, six schools across the county are partially closed: two in Haverfordwest, two in Fishguard, one in Milford Haven and one in Pembroke Dock.

No further updates with any schools opening or partially closing means that the five schools from yesterday's update are in the same situation.

